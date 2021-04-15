College Station City Council’s Last Meeting Included Proposing Seven New Topics For Future Consideration

The April 8 College Station city council meeting included proposing seven new topics for future consideration.

There was consensus approval to discuss at some point, possibly in a special meeting, the following:

One of two requests from Linda Harvell is getting answers about the impact of potential flooding from Texas A&M’s new Aggie Park east of Kyle Field to the city’s nearby Brison Park, where Harvell says A&M is building a underground water cistern. And after seeing the design of a new high rise that will be built in the Northgate district, Harvell wants a review of building design regulations around College Station.

John Crompton has three park-related proposals. One is studying the economic viability of developing “heat islands”…groups of trees and vegetation to absorb heat in order to reduce electrical consumption. The others are an update on the development of building two bird blinds at Lick Creek Park and four proposed changes to College Station’s parkland dedication ordinance.

Bob Brick wants to discuss having the city’s planning and development office coordinate meetings between the developers of new residential neighborhoods and those who live in bordering developments.

Dennis Maloney wants to consider a resolution opposing proposed state legislation that would banning lobbyists from the Texas Municipal League to speak on the city’s behalf.

Click below for comments from the April 8, 2021 College Station city council meeting:

Listen to “College Station city council agrees to consider seven topics in future meetings” on Spreaker.