College Station City Council Votes On Adding More Future Agenda Topics

The College Station city council spent more than 20 minutes at the end of their last meeting deciding whether to place any of 11 items on future agendas.

Councilman John Nichols was concerned about the time they and city staff will have to invest on those and previously scheduled topics.

Nichols said in the next four meetings there are 13 or 14 items and six more that are pending.

Three of the 11 topics that were advanced by four of the six council members in attendance involve leash laws at Lick Creek Park, considering wildlife preservation status at city parks, and an update on the operations of College Station’s electric department.

Following those votes, city manager Bryan Woods said staff will look at the entire list.

The other topics that did not receive support from a majority of council members were developers preserving existing trees, planning for College Station’s 85th anniversary, the city’s noise ordinance, the placement of large realtor signs in existing residential neighborhoods, proposing College Station be designated as a bird city, cemetery landscaping, impact fees, and encouraging recycling in multifamily housing complexes.

