College Station City Council Turns Down Requests To Support Two Elderly Housing Proposals In Commercial Zones

Two out of town developers of senior apartment complexes pitched the College Station city council last week to support their application for state tax credits.

The council unanimously decided against supporting either project.

Community services director Debbie Eller said both proposals are located on land that is currently zoned commercial.

Mayor John Nichols, who was part of the unanimous vote, agreed with prior councils to keep commercial zoning along the city’s major streets.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell agreed with city staff who recommended taking no action.

Councilman Bob Yancy wanted citizen feedback before considering whether to support either proposal.

One proposal location was on Harvey Mitchell Parkway in front of First Baptist Church…between Jones Crossing and Ringer Library.

The other proposal…across from Veterans Park on Harvey Road…would have also required upgrading city sewer service.

The council also learned that the 55 plus demographic is the fastest growing segment in College Station with 5,200 households.

