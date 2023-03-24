College Station City Council To Discuss Enforcement Of Rental Housing Ordinance After Public Comments Opposing Texas A&M’s Amnesty Request

The College Station city council is going to discuss enforcement of the city’s rental regulations banning more than four unrelated occupants.

That follows hearing from eight public speakers who objected to Texas A&M’s request to give amnesty to violators.

Tiffany McFarland called on the council to hold property owners accountable and to treat college students like adults.

Fred Dupriest said if the city grants amnesty, it will take at least three years before enforcement will be upheld in the courts.

Three hours after the public comments, mayor John Nichols and councilman Mark Smith were among those dispelling rumors that enforcing the 83 year old ordinance is going away.

Councilman Dennis Maloney, who initiated the idea of a workshop discussion, wants to include College Station’s municipal judge.

City manager Bryan Woods issued a statement to the media that said in part that they “hope to address a long-standing situation” “through a combination of” unidentified “actions and strategies”.

Statement from College Station city manager Bryan Woods:

“Several people spoke during Hear Visitors at tonight’s council meeting regarding the city’s no-more-than-four ordinance. To clarify, the city has taken no formal action to eliminate enforcement of the ordinance or grant amnesty, nor has the council used that term.

We continue to work with all stakeholders, including Texas A&M, to address concerns and establish a path toward compliance. We have a unique opportunity to address the issue, and through a combination of actions and strategies, we hope to address this long-standing situation.”