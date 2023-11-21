College Station City Council Takes Action Preparing For Freeway Expansion

November’s meetings of the College Station city council included taking action to prepare for the expansion of the Earl Rudder freeway (Highway 6) from north of Fitch to Highway 21.

The council was told during the November 20th meeting that the Texas department of transportation (TxDOT) plans to award a construction contract at the end of 2024 and start in 2025 what could be a five year project that includes adding a third lane in each direction and shared use paths.

The council reached a consensus during the November 20th meeting for the city to pay for installing and maintaining landscaping only at the University Drive intersection.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the city of College Station about landscaping along the freeway widening project.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from TxDOT about landscaping along the freeway widening project.

Councilmembers were told that TxDOT plans at University includes a diverging interchange, similar to what motorists experience near Easterwood Airport. TxDOT will also be removing a gateway sign that the city built seven years ago, and remove more than 450 trees that the city planted.

During the council’s November 9th meeting, the governing body approved entering eminent domain proceedings to acquire property related to moving city utilities affected by the freeway expansion.

There was a unanimous vote to authorize what was described as a “friendly” eminent domain proceedings to acquire about 1.5 acres of property from Post Oak Mall. The mall requested condemnation of the easements to expedite acquisition due to the lienholder’s and multiple tenants’ required consent. The landowner has indicated the initial offer is agreeable for the easements.

And there was a 6-1 vote to authorize eminent domain proceedings to acquire less than a half-acre of property along Holleman south of the mall. City staff told the council that the landowner’s representative is unwilling to negotiate.

Click HERE to read and download eminent domain information from the agenda of the November 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials about eminent domain along Holleman.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials about eminent domain at Post Oak Mall.

Click below to hear comments from the November 20 and November 9 meetings of the College Station city council.