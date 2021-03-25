College Station City Council Supports Relaxing Regulations On Chickens In Residential Neighborhoods

Two months after a College Station resident asked the city council to relax regulations on chickens in residential neighborhoods, the council directs staff to make three changes.

During a special meeting on Monday, the council supported reducing the minimum distance between properties from 100 to 50 feet, allowing a maximum of six chickens, and add a probationary period where the permit could be cancelled.

Staff supported making no changes.

Click below for comments from College Station city council members during their March 22, 2021 special meeting.

