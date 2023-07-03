College Station City Council Recognizes The Centennial Of The Historic Southside Neighborhood

The 100th anniversary of the creation of College Station’s Southside neighborhood was recognized during the last city council meeting.

The neighborhood south of the Texas A&M campus is older than the city of College Station, which was incorporated in 1938.

Click HERE to read and download a copy of the Southside neighborhood proclamation that was presented during the June 22, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear mayor John Nichols read the proclamation during the June 22, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Proclamation script:

WHEREAS, the citizens of the Historic Southside Neighborhood, local organizations and outside entities have endeavored to preserve and protect homes and parks in the Historic Southside Neighborhood which are deemed to have historical significance; and

WHEREAS, organizations such as the Historic Preservation Committee of College Station, Southside Neighborhood Advocacy Group, College Station Association of Neighborhoods and the Historic Southside Neighborhood have endeavored to preserve and protect historic areas and neighborhoods of College Station; and

WHEREAS, much consideration and effort has gone into the education of our students and our community about the history of Southside Historic Neighborhood; and

WHEREAS, great effort has gone into making the history of Southside available for the world to see on the internet; and

WHEREAS, cooperation between the citizens, local government and local organizations of College Station along with concerned outside entities have resulted in a surge in the interest of the history of Southside and the undeniable dedication of its people that is demanded to address all issues related to

keeping the history of Southside alive and fresh on the minds of everyone.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, John Nichols, Mayor of the City of College Station, do hereby proclaim the month of June 2023 as the 100th Anniversary of Southside Historic Neighborhood in commemoration of the spirit of the community that has kept the history of College Station alive for the past 100 years and will continue to do so for years to come.