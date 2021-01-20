College Station City Council Reaction To A Proposed New City Flag

Public comments at the last College Station city council meeting included a proposal for a new city flag.

The designer, College Station High School junior Wyatt Galbreath, said while the current city flag “gets the job done, it can be easily confused with other Texas city flags and other southern city flags in general.”

Galbreath explained the components of his flag, that “the blue represents our city’s perseverance, the gold represents our prosperity, the white represents our unity, the maroon represents our valor and our great university, and I arranged these colors and patterns into a shape that I believe represents our community pretty well and that we’re a united city.”

Galbreath’s presentation was during public comments at the beginning of the council meeting. At the end of the meeting, during discussion of future agenda topics, councilman Dennis Maloney complimented Galbreath and suggested it could be considered as a second flag.

Councilman John Crompton said “there was a lot of thought that went into our original flag (and) it was carefully designed.”

Mayor Karl Mooney closed the conversation by saying “I appreciate the effort” and “My concern is I wouldn’t have known that was the flag of College Station” if he was driving by Galbreath’s flag.

