College Station City Council Purchases Land For Seventh Fire Station

The College Station city council approves the purchase of land for a seventh fire station.

Fire chief Richard Mann says the four acres on Greens Prairie Road, across the street to the Dalton Drive entrance to the Castlegate II development, was chosen following an analysis of CSFD activity and the city’s future growth.

It will be the sixth station east of the railroad tracks along Wellborn Road. Mann says CSFD has one station west of the tracks and two more stations that can respond without being stopped by trains.

Fire station #7 is one of the bond issues approved by College Station voters last November.

The purchase price, $784,000 dollars, is $87,000 or 13 percent above the appraised value of $697,000 dollars.

That leaves about $18 million to build and furnish the fire station.

As for the timeline, the council was told during a capital projects update in June that a construction manager at risk could be selected before the end of September. A design is projected to be completed by September of next year. That is followed by a construction period stretching into 2026.

With the widening of Greens Prairie Road, a decision will have to be made about a center median that currently blocks left turns.

Click HERE to read and download information from the August 10, 2023 College Station city council meeting regarding the land purchase for fire station #7.

Click below to hear comments from the August 10, 2023 College Station city council meeting.