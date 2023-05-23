College Station City Council Proclamation For Motorcycle Safety Month Includes Reminders For Homeowners And Other Motorists

A proclamation for motorcycle safety that was presented during the May 15th College Station city council meeting was followed by reminders for homeowners and other motorists.

After accepting the proclamation, Julie Perkins asked homeowners to mow towards their yards and not into the streets because grass clippings are as slick as ice to motorcyclists.

Mayor John Nichols added that mowing into streets is also illegal and grass clippings contaminates the city’s storm sewer system.

Perkins also asked motorists to not throw debris out of car windows, which can strike motorcyclists.

Click HERE to read and download the College Station city council proclamation for Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month.

Click below to hear comments from John Nichols and Julie Perkins from the May 15, 2023 College Station city council meeting.