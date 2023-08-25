College Station City Council Officially Stops Construction Of The Texas Independence Ballpark Complex

Construction will not resume on College Station’s new ballpark complex on Rock Prairie Road west of Fitch.

The city council at Thursday night’s meeting decided not to spend at least $10 million dollars to improve soil conditions that were discovered four months ago.

Capital projects director Jennifer Cain said that the company that tested the soil four years ago made incorrect assumptions that the soil quality was fine.

Councilman Bob Yancy was one of at least two members who called on investigating how the city could be reimbursed for some of its costs.

Cain said the construction that was done between last November and April could be applied towards what she calls a passive park.

The city had spent $3.5 million dollars on construction at the time the contractor was told to stop in April.

