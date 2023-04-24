College Station City Council Moving Ahead With A Mandatory Rental Inspection Ordinance

The College Station city council is on its way to starting mandatory inspections of the city’s 27,000 rental properties…of which 8,700 are single family homes and duplexes.

This is beyond the staff drafting a voluntary inspection program for property owners.

How this would be implemented, was discussed during the council’s April 13, 2023 meeting.

Suggestions included making inspections voluntary for three years before becoming mandatory to beginning mandatory inspections with properties where the city has already received complaints.

City manager Bryan Woods told the council that mandatory inspections would initially be done by city staff. Some on the council wanted outside inspectors who would charge property owners.

There was also discussion about expanding the city’s “See, Click, Fix” app. Since January, the app has received 15 complaints of rental property.

Mandatory rental inspections was also supported by a member of Texas A&M’s student government.

