College Station City Council Members Are Asked To Consider Building A Roller Hockey Rink

After the College Station city council’s bond advisory committee ranks 33 possible projects that could be part of a referendum this November, the council hears about another outdoor recreation idea.

Jake Madewell asked that a roller hockey rink be added to the proposal for pickleball courts at Anderson Park that could be part of a bond issue this November

Taylor Pampinella says there is a Texas A&M club that plays once a week at Neal Park in Bryan, but he said that was not a desirable location because “it’s not the safest area”.

The council also received four letters supporting the project.

Because Madewell and Pampinella spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, state law prohibits the council from responding.

Click below for comments from Jake Madewell and Taylor Pampinella during the April 28, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

