College Station City Council Majority Still Interested In A New Recreation Center

A majority of College Station city council members continues to be interested in a new recreation center.

That follows a discussion during last Thursday’s meeting where there was no opposition to the request by city manager Bryan Woods to pursue requests for qualifications for preliminary programming, design, and budgeting.

Councilman and incoming mayor John Nichols compared the status of where they are at, to buying a car.

Also interested in receiving more information are continuing council members Dennis Maloney and Linda Harvell.

Elizabeth Cunha, whose term is also continuing, declined to speak when offered the opportunity.

Mayor Karl Mooney also announced another community meeting with YMCA officials will be held in city hall this Wednesday (November 16).

