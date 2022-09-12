College Station City Council Issues A Proclamation For A Texas A&M National Football Championship

The College Station city council meeting on September 8 included a proclamation for a national football championship at Texas A&M.

Mayor Karl Mooney presented the proclamation to members and coaches of the A&M unified football team for winning the Special Olympics national intercollegiate championship.

The team finished the national competition with the best overall win-loss record after playing the University of Colorado, the University of Florida, the University of Mississippi, and the University of Washington.

Team members were Ross Clubb, Franklin Cullen, James (Jaime) Everett, James Hawkins, Conner Kelly, and Jeffery Ramsey, along with Texas A&M University student unified partners Matthew Amezaga, Jose Lopez, Brendan Musser, and Stephen Sacarello.

Coaches were Donald Calhoun and Fred J. Clubb Jr.

Local team sponsors were the Brazos Valley Booster Club and Coach Gary Blair Charities.

Click below to hear Karl Mooney’s proclamation from the September 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.