College Station City Council Is Asked To Provide Space For The “Museum Of Grand Junk”

The College Station city council is asked to provide space for a proposed “Museum of Grand Junk”.

Eric Schulte, who owns the Hullabaloo Diner, says some of his more than 500 items from Hollywood that he has collected since the 1960’s have been seen on American Pickers.

Schulte says he could put into a 10,000 to 20,000 square foot building, movie props and wardrobes, vintage cars, jukeboxes, and unidentified items that he says are “very significant” to Texas A&M.

Schulte also includes his diner among his collectibles. The diner has been featured on two episodes of Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives, and will make an appearance in a Dennis Quaid movie that is supposed to be released next year.

He wants volunteers to operate the facility, and revenue would go towards utilities and local non profit agencies.

Because Schulte made his request during the public comment portion of the council meeting, the council by state law was not allowed to respond.

Click below to hear comments from Eric Schulte during the October 13, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Eric Schulte played this video during the October 13, 2022 College Station city council meeting.