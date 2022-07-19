College Station City Council Hears From Opponents To Street Connections In And Out Of Pebble Creek Subdivision

The College Station city council’s last meeting included its first look at options to tie a future street through the city’s business park and reaching Fitch at the north side of the Pebble Creek subdivision.

The 75 minute discussion and debate also included extending the street at the south end of Pebble Creek to the Southern Pointe subdivision.

There is no money budgeted and there is no timeline to extend Corporate Parkway north or south of Pebble Creek.

The council heard from three Pebble Creek homeowners who do not want the additional traffic.

Lloyd Davis said 1,200 signatures were collected opposing the project.

Jennifer Greeley said through traffic would “destroy the quality of life that we love about Pebble Creek.”

Brian Bochner was not successful in getting the council to commit to not connecting the north segment of Corporate Parkway to Spearman. That is one of four options where Corporate Parkway would cross Fitch.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell received applause for her response to options developed by city staff. Harvell said “I’m glad to see that there are options. But I’d like to see one that does not impact such a large neighborhood because the traffic over there is already intense.”

Councilman Dennis Maloney recalled his unsuccessful attempt to close Munson to through traffic, and getting into politics when the city wanted to extend Welsh north to George Bush Drive.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from the July 14, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation given by Pebble Creek homeowner Lloyd Davis during the July 14, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the July 14, 2022 College Station city council meeting.