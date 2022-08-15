College Station City Council Hears Complaints About Moving Early Voting Away From The Texas A&M Memorial Student Center

The College Station city council finalized November election plans last Thursday.

It was not a unanimous vote.

Elizabeth Cunha voted no because Brazos County moved the early voting location from the memorial student center (MSC) to College Station city hall.

Mayor Karl Mooney, who has been doing early voting at the MSC since 1989, asked city secretary Tanya Smith about the city’s involvement in selecting voting locations. Smith said “We did not have any action, we were staying out of that.”

Councilman Dennis Maloney directed those who wanted early voting at the MSC to tell county commissioners, who made that decision.

Maloney also said he supports the city spending $4 million dollars for College Station to run its own elections.

The council discussion followed a request by the chairwoman of the Brazos County Democratic Party, Amy Alge, to return early voting to the MSC.

The election order that the council approved also included proceeding with filling the unexpired term of the council’s place five seat at the November 8 general election.

Click HERE to read and download agenda information about the action the College Station city council took at its August 11, 2022 meeting.

Click below to hear a sampling of comments from the August 11, 2022 College Station city council meeting.