College Station City Council Hears About Staff Discussion With Texas A&M About Sharing Costs For Fire Department Services

In 2023, the College Station city council changed its firefighting agreement with the city of Bryan to reduce costs.

During the last College Station council meeting (February 8), councilman Bob Yancy asked about getting some sort of payment from Texas A&M for providing firefighting services.

Yancy brought up the university providing fire service for 33 years before the city took over that responsibility in 1971.

Fire chief Richard Mann showed a graph that CSFD responded to 534 fire alarms on the A&M campus during 2023.

Yancy cited a city auditor’s report that the value of CSFD services to A&M was $3 million dollars, and that 70 percent of multi-story buildings in College Station are on the A&M campus.

Deputy city manager Jeff Capps says he and the city manager have been meeting with A&M officials over the last couple of years.

