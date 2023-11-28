College Station City Council Gives Staff More Direction About Hiring A Consultant To Study A Possible Convention Center

College Station city staff continues to work on the specifications to hire a consultant to study what should go into a future convention center.

The council’s November 20th meeting was the second time in three months that the governing body gave direction to staff.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell was the first to say that the consultant should study a convention center without the city owning a connected hotel.

Multiple council members also said the city should not own a hotel since that would put the city in competition with the private sector.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha called for a needs assessment and brought up paying for a convention center in College Station with money from hotel occupancy tax revenue.

Councilman Dennis Maloney was among members who also wanted the study to include possible sites, specifically mentioning the former Macy’s building that the city owns.

