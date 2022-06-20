College Station City Council Extends Pandemic Declaration A 31st Time By A 6-1 Vote

Since March of 2020, the College Station city council has regularly extended an emergency declaration related to the pandemic.

During the last council meeting, the 31st extension was approved by a six to one vote.

Elizabeth Cunha voted no, stating that the word “emergency” has lost its urgency.

She also said there are currently no federal programs where the city would qualify. And she brought up the low pandemic infection rate.

Interim city attorney Adam Falco said that followed the governor extending the statewide declaration.

