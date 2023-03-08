College Station City Council Economic Development Questions Includes The Status Of The Former Macy’s Building & Recruiting Companies

College Station city council questions to economic development officials during their last meeting included the status of the former Macy’s building and recruiting companies to the city’s Midtown business park.

Economic development manager Brian Piscacek said the only update about the former Macy’s store was that the city is still negotiating a lease with Texas A&M. The university initially expressed a desire to use the former retail store for its e-sports program. There was no statement about whether mold remediation by the former property owner had been completed.

Piscacek was asked if there was reduced interest in the Midtown business park due to layoffs at big tech companies. He said they are “actively trying to focus on corporate, professional, (and) technical” prospects.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the February 23, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for comments from Brian Piscacek during the February 23, 2023 College Station city council meeting.