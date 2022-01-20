College Station City Council Discussion Precedes Land Abandonment At HSC Parkway And Turkey Creek Road

It’s been more than ten years since the intersection was built at HSC Parkway and Turkey Creek Road.

At the last College Station city council meeting, the council returned a half acre of land that was acquired for right of way back to the former owner.

The unanimous vote came after Dennis Maloney asked about selling the property.

Councilman John Nichols supported the staff recommendation that is based on prior councils not charging when it is in the best interest of the city.

A representative of the landowner, Deven Doyen, said this goes back when the intersection was built.

The city manager and city attorney also told the council that is has been the governing body’s tradition to not charge if it is in the best interest of the city.

The agreement includes a ten foot public utility easement in the affected area.

