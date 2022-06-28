College Station City Council Discusses Unleashed Dogs In City Parks

College Station city council members spent 30 minutes at their last meeting discussing where unleashed dogs are allowed at city parks and related enforcement efforts.

A council consensus decided to continue allowing unleashed dogs on the Raccoon Run trail at Lick Creek Park.

Councilman John Crompton proposed banning the trail to unleashed dogs to avoid lawsuits against the city.

Interim city attorney Adam Falco said the city is not liable.

Councilman Bob Brick noted Lick Creek was originally designated as a wildlife conservation area.

Elizabeth Cunha was one of at least three council members who were interested in exploring the cost of moving unleashed dogs from Lick Creek to 50 acres of city land cross Harvey Road from Veterans Park.

The council was told during the last year, animal control was not contacted about issues involving dogs at Lick Creek Park.

College Station has three dog parks where leashes are optional: Barracks Park, University Park, and Steeplechase Park.

