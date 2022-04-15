College Station City Council Discusses Proposed Car Wash Next To The City Cemetery

For many years, there has been a sign along Texas Avenue next to the College Station city cemetery announcing the future construction of a car wash.

The city council learned Thursday night that construction can start after the property owner gets permission from the Texas department of transportation, since the business is along a state highway.

Council members expressed concerns about the noise that is generated by car wash equipment and vacuums.

While the developer is required to build a six foot block wall, a council majority supporting Dennis Maloney’s suggestion to pursue a taller wall at city expense.

The developer is also required to plant trees and have a buffer space from the cemetery.

The council also has the option of buying the land, which one resident requested to expand the cemetery to the north.

