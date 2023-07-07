College Station City Council Discusses Code Enforcement Staffing

The City of College Station has five code enforcement officers, including supervisor Tommy Shilling, and three officers that specifically handle the Northgate district.

During a June College Station city council meeting, Councilman Bob Yancy asked Shilling if that was enough to keep up with the task at hand.

“I think we have adequate staff, especially being able to utilize those code enforcement officers at Northgate at night and weekends, and then my staff with five,” answered Shilling.

One public speaker wants more code enforcement officers.

Benito Flores-Meath says he has called police several times for noise violations and loud parties.

“I think you really should have one or two more code enforcement officers to handle calls that would normally be routed through the non-emergency use of the police department because they don’t want to come out for a little noise violation,” says Flores-Meath.

City Manager Bryan Woods says deciding who responds to noise complaints depends on the nature of the call and at what hours the call is received.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the June 22, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear the conversation about code enforcement officers and noise complaints during the June 22, 2023 College Station city council meeting: