College Station City Council Discusses But Takes No Action To Consider Modifying Ordinances On Noise And Size Of Public Gatherings In Residential Neighborhoods

The College Station city council is leaving alone for now, city regulations about the number of people and the noise level of outdoor gatherings in residential neighborhoods.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the city of College Station.

Police chief Billy Couch said CSPD officers respond to between 1,200 and 1,500 hundred party calls a year, but few are parties that are professionally promoted.

Couch was asked to recap complaints from neighbors of a homeowner south of the Texas A&M campus who last fall hosted an outdoor concert by an undisclosed country singer.

The discussion was initiated by councilwoman Linda Harvell, who says more than 200 attended the concert down the street from where she lives. Couch said CSPD was informed the plans called for fewer than 200.

While 200 is the number that could trigger College Station’s special events ordinance, city manager Bryan Woods saying that a city permit was not required because the professionally staged concert was not open to the public.

After Woods brought up issues in changing the city’s noise ordinance, no direction was given by any councilmembers on changing current regulations.

According to presentation materials from the council meeting:

College Station’s special events ordinance applies when (1) more than 200 people are in attendance, (2) the event is outdoors, and (3) this includes parades, runs, motorcades and carnivals.

College Station’s special event permit requires (1) an application 30 days prior to the event, (2) insurance and a permit bond, (3) depending on the event police and EMS services, (4) depending on the event a parking and traffic plan, and (5) a review by city staff from various departments.

Click below to hear a sampling of comments from the March 24, 2022 College Station city council meeting: