College Station City Council Delays Action On An Ordinance Limiting Where “Ag Shacks” And Other Shared Housing Units Can Be Built

For almost a year and a half, College Station city staff has been working on a way to stop the construction in single family neighborhoods of Ag-Shacks and similar student rental structures that have as many as ten bedrooms.

The city council tabled action on a proposal during their September 22 meeting after opponents called for another round of meetings with city staff about the “shared housing” ordinance.

Public speakers included a property owner. Madelyne Reed Moore owns a home and two neighboring lots, which are surrounded by student rentals. She says she will lose retirement income if the shared housing category is adopted.

Local civil engineer Veronica Morgan and the president of the Bryan/College Station realtors association Chad Hovde expressed concerns that extended to local homebuilders.

Councilmen John Crompton and Dennis Maloney told opponents to expect a council vote when it returns during their meeting on October 13.

Click HERE to read and download the proposed ordinance from the agenda of the September 22, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the September 22, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the September 22, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

