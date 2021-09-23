College Station City Council Creating New Tourism Advisory Committee

16 months after the College Station city council decided to create its own tourism office, approval is given to create a tourism advisory committee.

The council unanimously voted during its September 9 meeting to allow the city manager to appoint members.

Economic development director Natalie Ruiz says 10 to 14 members will represent hotels, retail businesses, restaurants, Texas A&M, and major attractions.

Ruiz says the council will continue to have the final say in how College Station’s hotel occupancy tax money is spent.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was passed at the September 9, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from the September 9, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for comments from Natalie Ruiz during the September 9, 2021 College Station city council meeting.