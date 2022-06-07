College Station City Council Continues To Consider Giving Housing Grant Money To Habitat To Humanity That Was First Proposed In 2017

The College Station city council is considering adding federal grant money to allow Habitat for Humanity to build homes north of College Station High School…a project which began five years ago.

According to city documents, substantial completion of new affordable housing on Renee Lane was originally scheduled to be last December.

The council was scheduled at its May 26 meeting to give Habitat another $200,000 dollars and extend the deadline of completing new homes until June of next year.

But the item was pulled, according to the city’s community services director, due to questions regarding the future construction time frame.

A four page letter from Habitat’s director detailed delays since the original contract was approved in July 2017.

The summary in the city’s document included delays by Habitat’s two engineering firms, lengthy environmental issues, followed by the pandemic and supply chain issues.

Habitat’s original agreement called for the construction of eight homes. The amended contract calls for Habitat to complete five homes.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the May 27, 2022 College Station city council agenda.