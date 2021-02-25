College Station City Council Considering Higher Wastewater Rates For New Homes Built Outside The City Limits

While utility customers are concerned about future energy and water bills, those planning to build homes just outside the College Station city limits may be paying more for city wastewater.

The city council takes action March 11th to add a 50 percent wastewater surcharge for new customers.

During the last council meeting, on February 11th or the week before winter storms, assistant water services director Steven Maldonado said the 50 percent surcharge already applies to homeowners in the Southern Pointe development…the former Texas World Speedway…and in other cities around the state

Proposed increases for new homes to connect to College Station water and wastewater lines were brought up, but won’t be part of the March 11th meeting. Councilman Dennis Maloney brought up the cost of private wells and septic systems are less expensive than the current city connection fees of $350 for wastewater and $643 for water.

