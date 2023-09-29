The College Station city council casts four unanimous votes involving the Northgate district.

That includes three recommendations from police chief Billy Couch that involves operational changes that take effect following the Texas A&M home football game against Alabama.

Taking the most time in council discussion, was removing outdoor seating in front of six bars on College Main.

Another change is expanding the noise ordinance to overnight hours…from 10:01 p.m. until 6:59 a.m.

The council approved banning charitable organizations with an itinerant vendor’s permit from setting up on any city property, including Northgate, something which is currently the case for remaining permit holders.

And the council without discussion, rejected two bids that were received for a rehabilitation project on the Northgate promenade is being delayed. City staff recommended postponing the project because it would not have been completed before the start the new school year at Texas A&M and would have interfered with Aggie home football games and two city events.

No date has been set to request a second round of bids.

