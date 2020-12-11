College Station City Council Begins Talking About Bringing Broadband Internet To Residents

The College Station city council started discussing during Thursday night’s meeting about providing broadband internet to the public.

City staff presented three options that all focus on providing service to underserved and underprivileged residents.

The council also learned 87 percent of College Station households have broadband, along with 74 percent of Bryan households.

The conversation will continue next month during a retreat, as suggested by councilman John Nichols.

Nichols also responded to interim city manager Jeff Capps announcement that they been talking with Suddenlink representatives regarding dissatisfied customers. Capps told Nichols that customers can contact the city manager’s office.

Click below for comments from John Nichols and Jeff Capps from the December 10, 2020 College Station city council meeting.