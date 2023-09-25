College Station City Council Awards A Design Contract To Replace The Pavement And Water Line Along A Section Of Marion Pugh Drive South Of The Texas A&M Campus

College Station motorists wanting improvements on Marion Pugh Drive south of the Texas A&M campus will see that in several years.

The College Station city council at its September 14th meeting awarded a $709,000 dollar design contract.

It will take two years to design rebuilding about one-half mile of Marion Pugh from George Bush to south of Luther.

In addition to a new concrete street, an 18 inch water main will be replaced from George Bush to south of Holleman.

