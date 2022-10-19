College Station City Council Asks For More Information About A Possible $2 Million Dollar Grant To A Local Non Profit

The College Station city council wants more information from a local non profit that is seeking $2 million dollars towards a $6 million dollar capital campaign.

A nearly two hour discussion during the October 13 council meeting led to six members directing city staff to work with Unlimited Potential (UP), which assists people aging out of the foster care system..

The council wants a business plan and a detailed design UP’s project.

John Crompton supports the city giving UP the money based on a matching grant to develop the campus and not to pay for operational costs.

John Nichols called on finding out what other non-profits might move to what is being described as Unlimited Potential’s proposed “social services hub”.

Bob Brick, Linda Harvell, and Elizabeth Cunha were among councilmembers who brought up protecting other non-profits who receive city money.

Cunha did not support the direction agreed to by the council majority. She wanted UP to make their pitch next year when other non-profits make their annual request for city money.

The council action follows Unlimited Potential receiving $2 million from the Brazos County commission from the county’s share of federal pandemic grant money.

And the College Station council previously approved spending $345,000 dollars from the city to demolish former nursing home buildings on Anderson Street.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the October 13, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the October 13, 2022 College Station city council meeting.