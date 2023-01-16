Two members of the College Station city council have asked staff to look into people soliciting while standing in the medians of city streets.

The initial request was made during the December 8, 2022 meeting by councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha. Agreeing to the request was mayor John Nichols.

During the council’s January 12, 2023 meeting, Cunha again asked for a staff report, “seeking a statement of specific factual information about that particular group, and if what they were doing fits under our solicitation ordinance, and if it does, did they get a permit?”

Cunha reported in December receiving citizen reports of people in the medians at Texas and George Bush and Texas and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The mayor also commented about solicitation during an interview on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs on January 11. Nichols said “I’m pretty sure 90 percent of what we see is illegal.”

Click below for comments from the College Station city council meetings on December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023, and mayor’s visit on The Infomaniacs.

Listen to “College Station city council asks for a review of streetside solicitation” on Spreaker.