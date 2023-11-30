College Station City Council Asks For A One Year Update On Amazon Drone Delivery

Amazon is nearing the one year anniversary of its drone delivery service that is based in College Station.

A request was made during the November 20, 2023 College Station city council meeting to get an update.

The proposal from councilman Mark Smith included having public participation.

Smith’s request was supported by mayor John Nichols.

The mayor said during a visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs November 29th that the drone service remains limited to the line of site of the Amazon facility east of the freeway and between Emerald Parkway and Rock Prairie Road.

Click below to hear comments from the November 20, 2023 College Station city council meeting.