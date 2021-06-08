College Station City Council Approves Seeking State Grants To Help Pay For A Shared Use Path And New Bicycle Lanes

The College Station city council has approved submitting two grant applications to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

One would narrow traffic lanes on George Bush between Texas and Wellborn by making room for curbed bicycle lanes in each direction. If approved, the city would spend an estimated $515,000 and the state about $1 million dollars.

Click HERE to read and download background information on the proposed bicycle lane project.

The other is to share the cost of a 12 foot wide shared use path between Ringer Library and the Jones Crossing shopping center. If approved, the city would spend $225,000 and the state $390,000 dollars.

Click HERE to read and download background information on the proposed shared use path.

City officials expect to learn this October if the grant applications are approved.

Click below to hear comments during the May 27, 2021 College Station city council meeting from Vanessa Garza of the city’s planning and development office.

