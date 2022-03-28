The College Station city council approves rezoning to build a new skilled nursing and assisted living center.

No construction timetable was announced for the 52,000 thousand square foot facility with 130 beds just east of the freeway at Corsair and Emerald Parkway.

The rezoning was necessary because the maximum size of the facility under the previous zoning was 15,000 square feet.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of College Station.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the project’s consultants.

Click below for comments from project consultant Crissy Hartl and councilwoman Linda Harvell during the March 24, 2022 College Station city council meeting.