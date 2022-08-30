College Station City Council Approves First “Traffic Calming” Street Improvements Requested By Neighborhood Residents

The first three College Station neighborhoods have been chosen for additions to streets in order to slow down traffic.

The city council at last week’s meeting awarded a $200,000 dollar contract for traffic calming devices.

Public works director Emily Fisher says neighborhood residents approved the changes, which were developed by residents in consultation with city staff.

Multiple changes coming to the Pebble Creek neighborhood includes a crosswalk with a rapid flashing beacon, a speed feedback sign, and striping,

Speed bumps are coming to Ashburn Avenue and Renee Lane…something which Fisher says are not available on all College Station streets due to ambulance traffic.

