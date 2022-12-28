College Station City Council Approves Demolition Budget To Clear A Former Nursing Home Complex

Another step has been taken by the local non-profit Unlimited Potential towards building a campus in College Station.

There was a unanimous vote at this month’s city council meeting to spend up to $345,000 dollars to remove a closed nursing home complex on Anderson Street.

Mayor John Nichols said “this was something that needed to be done and we could be collaborative with the property owner and we wanted to achieve the same goal.”

Community services director Debbie Eller says $105,000 in federal money will be spent on what was designated as a slum and blight area.

The city’s general fund will provide the remaining $240,000 dollars to clear the property, which includes taking care of any asbestos.

The College Station council has yet to decide if any city money is going into Unlimited Potential’s campus of temporary housing and offices to assist young people who are aging out of the foster care system.

Click HERE to read and download information from the agenda of the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the December 8, 2022 College Station city council meeting.