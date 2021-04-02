College Station City Council Approves Citizen’s Request Allowing City Cemetery Columbariums To Hold Two Cremain Containers

A citizen’s request to College Station’s parks and recreation advisory committee regarding cemetery cremains was adopted during the last city council meeting.

Parks director Steven Wright says the parks and recreation board reviewed the request twice before unanimously recommending the request to the council.

Wright says College Station joins other area cemeteries in allowing two containers of cremains in each columbarium space.

Assistant parks director Kelly Kelbly added that a cremain container is also allowed at the foot of burial plots.

