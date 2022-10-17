College Station City Council Approves A Street Name Change Before Another Expansion At The FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Campus

College Station mayor Karl Mooney tells the city council during their October 13 meeting that the biocorridor’s largest employer…FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB)…is holding a groundbreaking on another groundbreaking.

That preceded the council’s unanimous vote to change the name of the street going through the FDB campus from Biomedical Way to FUJIFILM Way.

The vote did not happen until councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha asked Jason Schubert of the city’s transportation office about the $300 dollar cost of changing two street signs.

While Cunha voted in favor of the city paying for the street signs, her questions led to the mayor saying FDB is “contributing more to this community in the way of jobs and dollars and property tax. And to me, $300 dollars to acknowledge them for what they’ve done in that particular area is a small, small amount. And I don’t even think it needs to be brought into question.”

Mooney says FDB is breaking ground on a $330 million dollar expansion on October 25.

Click below for comments from Karl Mooney, Elizabeth Cunha, and Jason Schubert during the October 13, 2022 city council meeting.