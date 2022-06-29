College Station City Council Approves A Million Dollar Outsourcing Contract For Landscaping Services Following Discussion About Parking

A million dollar contract the city of College Station has to outsource lawn mowing and other landscaping services underwent a discussion by city council members before it was approved at their last meeting.

For the second consecutive year, councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha was not happy that vehicles were blocking bike lanes and sidewalks.

Mayor Karl Mooney said he understands it is an inconvenience to motorists and those using bike lanes and sidewalks.

Councilman Dennis Maloney said he has has dealt with those issues as a private contractor.

Public works director Emily Fisher said when city employees see or become aware of vehicles on sidewalks and in bike lanes, the third party provider is contacted.

Cunha was part of the council’s unanimous vote to extend the contract for mowing lawns and related services.

