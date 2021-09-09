College Station City Council And Staff Working On More Notification Of Proposed Zoning And Other Land Use Changes

The College Station city council and city staff are working to provide more ways for residents to be notified of proposed zoning changes and related development items.

The agenda item that was discussed for 40 minutes during the August 26th meeting was titled “Developer-Neighborhood Communications”.

Council ideas included Dennis Maloney wanting city e-mail notifications to residents who make requests and mayor Karl Mooney calling on adding Q-R codes that contains more information.

State law requires notification to property owners within 200 feet of land use changes. If enough property owners inside that distance object, it takes a city council supermajority to approve a request. City manager Bryan Woods and planning and development director Michael Ostrowski brought up concerns to some councilmembers who wanted to expand the notification zone.

