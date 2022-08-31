College Station City Council Agrees To Study Hosting A Safe Haven Newborn Baby Box At A Fire Station

The College Station city council agrees to a request from a citizen who spoke at the beginning of last Thursday’s meeting to study the placement of a safe haven newborn baby box at a fire station.

During public comments, College Station resident Allison Flippen said the climate controlled container would allow parents to drop off their newborn if they are less than 60 days old with no questions asked.

Flippen said the container, which would be at no cost to the city, triggers a silent alarm to 9-1-1 when the door is open. After the door is closed and automatically locks, 9-1-1 is contacted a second time.

Flippen says the longest a baby has been left in a safe haven box is three minutes.

Councilmembers Linda Harvell and Dennis Maloney received agreement from the rest of the council to have staff research the request.

