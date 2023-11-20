College Station City Council Agrees To Spend More Money On Renovating A Low Income Senior Housing Complex Following Federal And State Delays

The College Station city council agrees to spend more money on renovating a low income senior housing complex.

That is after hearing about delays from the federal department of housing and urban development (HUD) and the Texas attorney general’s (AG) office.

The city’s community services director, Debbie Eller, reminded the council that in April 2021 they approved paying the interest on a $2.8 million dollar loan.

Eller said it took HUD until April of 2022 to return the contract to the city.

Then it took until February of 2023 to get approval from the AG’s office.

Then the contract went back to HUD, where it took until October 20, 2023 to complete the closing on the grant funded loan.

Due to the delay, Eller said the project had to be rebid. That resulted in a cost increase of $892,570 dollars.

The council agreed to spend $585,675 in grant money and the non profit owner of the property will contribute the remaining $306,895.

Eller says the renovation of the 50 unit complex includes the interior and exterior of the one and two bedroom buildings, their clubhouse, the sidewalks, and the parking lots.

Click HERE to read agenda information from the November 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read presentation materials from the November 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Debbie Eller from the November 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.