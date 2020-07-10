College Station City Council Adds Almost 200 Acres Of New Parkland

College Station city council members have approved turning almost 200 acres of green space into new parkland.

Unanimous support of the proposal submitted by parks and recreation director David Schmitz expands acreage at three locations.

No improvements are planned in the immediate future at any of the sites.

What is nicknamed the “Smith Tract”, along the south side of Harvey Road between Appomattox Drive and Carter’s Creek, is expanding from 13.6 acres to 79.5 acres.

Art and Myra Bright Park, formerly Raintree Park, is expanding from 11.92 acres to 70.82 acres.

Castlerock Park is expanding from 6.04 acres to 77.04 acres.

The parkland designation means it can not be sold without voter approval.

Click below for comments from David Schmitz during the July 9, 2020 College Station city council meeting:

