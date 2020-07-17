College Station/Bryan Businesses Can Apply For More Pandemic Relief Money

The Texas A&M system’s emergency management division is the latest source of local pandemic relief money.

City of College Station communications director Jay Socol says applications are being accepted through August 3.

Businessowners can go to their respective city website to apply for qualifying medical, public health, and payroll expenses incurred between March 1 and July 15.

Click HERE to be directed to the city of College Station application.

Click HERE to be directed to the city of Bryan application.

From the cities of College Station and Bryan:

As the effects of COVID-19 continue to impact our community, the cities of Bryan and College Station once again are joining forces to make funding available to qualifying local businesses.

The source of these new funds is the Public Health Reimbursement Grant Program, which is overseen by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, a state agency under The Texas A&M University System.

Beginning July 15, eligible for-profit and non-profit businesses will be able to submit an application to the city in which they are located for reimbursement of the following expenses:

• Medical expenses

• Public health expenses

• Payroll expenses for healthcare, human services, and employees whose services were substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency

• Expenses for actions that facilitated compliance with COVID-19-related public health measures

Applications will be accepted from noon on July 15 through 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the following links:

City of College Station

City of Bryan

Expenses must have been incurred between March 1 and July 15, 2020. Documentation of expenses incurred must be included. Any remaining grant funds will be made available through a second application period later in the summer.

Questions about the application process can be directed to Bryan Department of Community Development Services, 979.209.5175; or College Station Department of Community Services, 979.764.3778.