After dropping its Area Round Opener to Austin Anderson on Thursday, College Station High Baseball bounced back to take Games 2 and 3 over the weekend.

The Cougars scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to take the third and deciding game Saturday, 9-4 in Weimar.

They advance to take on Brenham in the 5A Regional Quarterfinals.

Game 1 is Thursday night in Navasota.